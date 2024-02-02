 Telangana, Andhra to handover projects to central body | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana, Andhra to handover projects to central body

Telangana, Andhra to handover projects to central body

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Feb 02, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments agreed to hand over the operation and maintenance of inter-state irrigation projects of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar to Krishna River Management Board

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on Thursday agreed in principle to hand over the operation and maintenance of inter-state irrigation projects of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar on Krishna river to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). However, they insisted that there should be a clarity on river water sharing before the board takes over the projects, officials said.

The governments of both the states sought clarity on river water sharing (HT)
The governments of both the states sought clarity on river water sharing (HT)

The meeting at Hyderabad’s Jalasoudha was attended by KRMB chairman Shiv Nandan Kumar, irrigation engineer-in-chiefs and senior irrigation officials of both states.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Telangana engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Muralidhar told the reporters that both the states had agreed to hand over the management of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam to KRMB only with regard to protocols on water releases from the project outlets.

“There was no discussion on hydel power stations which continue to be under the control of the respective states. We have told KRMB that we are committed to the demand for 50% share in Krishna river water,” he said.

It was also agreed upon at the meeting that a three-member expert committee would be appointed to decide on the river water sharing between the two states. The Telangana government would take further steps after the allocation of equal share in the river water, he added.

His Andhra Pradesh counterpart Narayan Reddy said both states have agreed to hand over all the 15 prioritised components/outlets of the two projects to the river board, including six in Telangana. “It was also decided that Central Reserve Police Forces would keep a strict vigil on Nagarjunasagar dam and would allow engineers and officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to enter the structure only after permission from the river board,” said Reddy.

He added that the final decision on river water share of the two states would be in the hands of the three-member expert committee. “Both the states have agreed to this proposal,” he stated. The KRMB would be assisted by engineers and other staff members to be deputed by both the states for operation and maintenance of the two irrigation projects, said the official.

In November last year, Andhra Pradesh police had clashed with their Telangana counterparts at Nagarjunasagar site and took control over half of the project’s spillway area.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On