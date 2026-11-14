Telangana BJP chief put under ‘house arrest’ to prevent protest against Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest at his residence in Hyderabad's Tarnaka on Saturday after calling for the cancellation of the Bharat Summit 2026 and opposing the participation of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the BJP's Telangana State PRO said.

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao placed under house arrest. (PTI)

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Reacting to his house arrest, N Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress government was attempting to silence the BJP through illegal detention. On X, the Telangana BJP chief said Rahul Gandhi had no moral right to visit the state and described the Bharat Summit as an "Anti-India Summit" that was damaging the country's reputation.

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He also accused the Congress of failing to fulfil its electoral promises, including the six guarantees, job calendar and Rythu Bandhu scheme. Rao further alleged that the Progressive Alliance was conspiring with foreign powers to bring about a "regime change" in India.

“You can’t stop the BJP with illegal house arrests," Rao wrote on X. "Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to set foot in Telangana! What’s happening in Hyderabad is an ‘Anti-India Summit’ that tarnishes the country’s prestige. The Congress has cheated the people by failing to implement its 6 guarantees, job calendar and Rythu Bandhu. The Progressive Alliance is conspiring with foreign powers to bring about a ‘regime change’ in the country,” he added.

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