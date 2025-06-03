Telangana CM plans to build $1 trillion state economy in 10 years

Hyderabad Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said his government has prepared an action plan – Telangana Rising -2047 – aimed at developing the state into a US $3 trillion economy by 2047, in tune with the Central government’s target of making India a US $30 trillion economy. Hyderabad, Jun 01 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy greets the gathering, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, at Secunderabad Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Telangana CMO - X)

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 12th Telangana formation day celebrations, Revanth Reddy said the state government is working on mission mode to play a pivotal role in the development of India as an economic super power by 2047.

“As part of it, the Telangana Rising -2047 action plan was already prepared and decided to promote the state as a US $1 trillion economy in the next 10 years and a US $3 trillion economy by 2047. Telangana Rising mission is regarded as the main instrument to achieve robust growth,” he said.

He said his government had inherited a completely dismantled system from the previous regime and taken the responsibility of streamlining every sector. “We have made the reconstruction of Telangana a big challenge to fulfill the aspirations of people,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said his government had restored the systems in various sectors one after the other, including appointment of full-time vice-chancellors to various universities, filled up vacant government jobs by overhauling the Telangana State Public Service Commission and constituted the Education Commission, Agriculture Commission and Information Commission, Lokayukta and human rights commission to ensure that the systems function independently.

At the same time, the chief minister claimed, his government had taken steps to empower women by introducing the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, proposing to distribute ₹ 1 lakh crore to women for taking up employment generation programmes, of which ₹21,000 crore had already been distributed.

“Women self-help groups are encouraged to set up solar power generation units, operate petrol pumps, establish Mahila Shakti canteens and take up stitching of the school uniforms and school management. We have also been providing free bus travel for women in RTC buses,” he said.

The chief minister also explained the initiatives being taken for the farming community, such as waiver of farm loans up to ₹ 2 lakh, enhancement of Rythu Bharosa to ₹12,000 per acre and provision of financial assistance of ₹ 12,000 to landless labour. “The provision of bonus of ₹ 500 per quintal to the fine variety of paddy resulted in a record production of 268 lakh metric tonnes this year,” he said.

He also explained in detail other programmes of his government like introduction of Bhu Bharati 2024 act, conduct of caste survey, enactment of a law for the enhancement of the OBC quota in the assembly and legislative council, implementation of SC sub-categorisation etc., and efforts to attract large scale investments to Telangana in the last one year.

On the occasion of Telangana formation day, Revanth Reddy felicitated nine eminent personalities who played a major role in the separate Telangana movement with a shawl and a cheque of ₹1 crore each.

While Aekka Yadagiri Rao, Andesri, Suddala Ashok Teja, Jayaraju and Pasham Yadagiri received the awards personally, family members of deceased awardees Guda Anjayya, Gaddar and Bandi Yadagiri, besides daughter of poet Goreti Venkanna who is away on foreign tour, received the awards.