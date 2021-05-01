IND USA
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (PTI)
Telangana CM takes away health minister's portfolio over allegations of grab

On Friday, KCR had instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry by the District Collector into the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday took away the portfolio of state health minister Etala Rajendar after allegations of land grab came into light against the latter. The portfolio of Telangana Medical, Health and Family Welfare minister will be transferred to the CM with immediate effect, secretary to the Governor said.

On Friday, KCR had instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry by the District Collector into the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

