Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 101 in multi-state cybercrime crackdown

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 101 people in a two-week coordinated crackdown on cybercrime networks operating across southern India and traced fraudulent transactions amounting to approximately ₹17 crore.

More than 100 TGCSB personnel, divided into six dedicated special teams, were deployed for coordinated field-level action.

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TGCSB director Shika Goel said the operation, which began on September 23, covered Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry.

“The operation targeted individuals and organised networks allegedly involved in multi-state cyber-enabled financial crimes, particularly the creation and operation of mule bank accounts used to receive, transfer and withdraw fraudulently obtained money,” she said.

More than 100 TGCSB personnel, divided into six dedicated special teams, were deployed for coordinated field-level action.

Kerala accounted for the highest number of arrests at 35, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 22, Karnataka with 17, Tamil Nadu with 14, Telangana with 12 and Puducherry with one. Of the 101 arrested, 19 were identified as agents, while 81 were identified as mule account holders.

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{{^usCountry}} The teams also seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, bank passbooks and cheque books allegedly used in fraudulent transactions. Investigators traced approximately ₹17 crore in fraudulent transactions through the mule accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teams also seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, bank passbooks and cheque books allegedly used in fraudulent transactions. Investigators traced approximately ₹17 crore in fraudulent transactions through the mule accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Goel, the cybercrime accused obtained mule bank accounts through a network of agents and intermediaries. These accounts were then allegedly used to receive, transfer and withdraw fraudulent funds through multiple channels, including ATM withdrawals, bulk bank transfers and overseas-linked transactions.

The account holders and intermediaries were allegedly paid commissions of up to five per cent of the fraudulent amount routed through their accounts. The investigation has so far linked the arrests to 51 cases registered across the seven TGCSB Cyber Crime Police Stations.

Investigators have traced 1,172 cybercrime links across India, including 206 links connected to Telangana. Significantly, 50 of the 101 arrested persons have more than five cybercrime links each across the country.

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The arrested included several graduates and post-graduates and even engineering students, businessmen, ex-servicemen, self-employed people, homemakers and marketing professionals.

“Trust accounts opened in the names of NGOs were allegedly misused for receiving and transferring cybercrime funds,” Goel said.

The TGCSB said the investigation is continuing to identify additional crime links, interstate connections and international networks associated with the operation.