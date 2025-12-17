Telangana election result Live: Voting underway for gram panchayat polls final phase, counting to begin at 2pm

Live

Telangana election result Live: The voting for the final phase was held between 7am to 1pm on December 17. The counting will begin at 2pm/

Telangana election result Live: Counting for the gram panchayat polls in Telangana will begin at 2pm. The voting for the third and final phase was held between 7am to 1pm on Wednesday. The counting for the Telangana gram panchayat elections will begin at 2pm with a total of 12,652 Sarpanch candidates being in the fray. For ward member posts, 75,725 candidates are contesting, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. As many as 53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election at 36,483 polling stations. A total of 3,752 gram panchayats and 28,410 wards are going for polls. Here are the key highlights for Telangana gram panchayat elections: In the final phase, 4,159 gram panchayats and 36,452 wards were notified for elections.

Out of these, 394 sarpanches and 7,908 ward members were elected unanimously. Security arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful polling.

The first phase of elections was held on December 11 and voter turnout of 84.28% was recorded.

Second phase of elections was held on December 14 with a turnout of 85.86%. ...Read More

