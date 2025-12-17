Edit Profile
    Telangana election result Live: Voting underway for gram panchayat polls final phase, counting to begin at 2pm

    By Sana Fazili
    Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 1:08:33 PM IST

    Telangana election result Live: The first phase of voting was held on December 11 with a voter turnout of 84.28%, while second phase of elections was held on December 14 with a turnout of 85.86%.

    Telangana election result Live: The voting for the final phase was held between 7am to 1pm on December 17. The counting will begin at 2pm/
    Telangana election result Live: The voting for the final phase was held between 7am to 1pm on December 17. The counting will begin at 2pm/

    Telangana election result Live: Counting for the gram panchayat polls in Telangana will begin at 2pm. The voting for the third and final phase was held between 7am to 1pm on Wednesday. The counting for the Telangana gram panchayat elections will begin at 2pm with a total of 12,652 Sarpanch candidates being in the fray. For ward member posts, 75,725 candidates are contesting, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

    As many as 53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election at 36,483 polling stations.

    A total of 3,752 gram panchayats and 28,410 wards are going for polls.

    Here are the key highlights for Telangana gram panchayat elections:

    • In the final phase, 4,159 gram panchayats and 36,452 wards were notified for elections.
    • Out of these, 394 sarpanches and 7,908 ward members were elected unanimously. Security arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful polling.
    • The first phase of elections was held on December 11 and voter turnout of 84.28% was recorded.
    • Second phase of elections was held on December 14 with a turnout of 85.86%.

    Dec 17, 2025 12:51:09 PM IST

    Telangana election result Live: No of voters in final phase

    Telangana election result Live: As many as 53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election at 36,483 polling stations, news agency PTI reported.

    Dec 17, 2025 12:30:42 PM IST

    Telangana election result Live: Candidates in fray for final phase

    Telangana election result Live: A total of 12,652 Sarpanch candidates are in the fray, while for ward member posts, 75,725 candidates are contesting, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

    Dec 17, 2025 12:22:11 PM IST

    Telangana election result Live: Polls held in three phases

    Telangana election result Live: Voting for Telangana gram panchayat polls were held in three phases. The first phase was held on December 11 with a voter turnout of 84.28%. Second phase of elections was held on December 14 with a turnout of 85.86%.

    Dec 17, 2025 12:20:40 PM IST

    Telangana election result Live: Voting underway for final phase

    Telangana election result Live: Voting for the third and final phase of Telangana gram panchayat elections began at 7 am and will end at 1pm.

