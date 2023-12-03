close_game
Telangana 2023 LIVE: Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur, Bodhan seats counting
Telangana 2023 LIVE: Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur, Bodhan seats counting

Dec 03, 2023 06:22 AM IST
Telangana Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023 for Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur, Bodhan seats

The Telangana Legislative Assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur and Bodhan assembly constituencies.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election(PTI)

There are 2,557 transgender voters out of 1,58,71,493 male and 1,58,43,339 female voters. 2,290 candidates are running overall, and 608 of them have withdrawn.

Counting is underway for Nizamabad area constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Nizamabad (Urban)
Nizamabad (Rural)Counting to begin
BaIkondaCounting to begin
KoratIaCounting to begin
JagtiaICounting to begin
ArmurCounting to begin
BodhanCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Nizamabad area constituencies

The 2018 Telangana assembly elections saw a 73.37% voter turnout in the state. 2018 saw K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as chief minister thanks to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 88 seat victory.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Nizamabad (Rural)Baji Reddy GoverdhanTRS
Nizamabad (Urban)Bigala GaneshTRS
BaIkondaVemula Prashanth ReddyTRS
KoratIaKalvakuntla Vidyasagar RaTRS
JagtiaIM.Sanjay KumarTRS
ArmurAshannagari Jeevan ReddyTRS
BodhanShakil Aamir MohammedTRS

Follow all the updates here:

    Telangana Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

