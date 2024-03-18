Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election

Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned as Telangana governor and sent her resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (ANI)

“The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr.Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tamilisai Soundararajan's resignation comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold an election rally in Telangana's Jagtial and a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Tamilisai also resigned from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, following discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party national leadership. “She has been asked to be prepared to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu or Puducherry,” an official said.

The official said Tamilisai took the decision after informing Modi, who had stayed put at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday night. She expressed her desire to return to active politics by fighting the Lok Sabha elections.

“In all probability, she might contest from Puducherry or Chennai (central) or Tuthukudi. She will take a final call after getting clearance from the BJP national leadership,” the official added.

Earlier in February, Tamilisai, who was the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president before being sent to Telangana as the governor, expressed her desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Puducherry but said it was up to Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to decide her role.

“My desire is to be a people’s representative but I will abide by the decision of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Tamilisai had reporters at Puducherry on the completion of her three-year term as the lieutenant governor.

Tamilisai said she would prefer Puducherry, as she always felt it was her home town.