The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders reorganising the newly restructured Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), trifurcating it into separate municipal corporations within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road limits. Telangana govt reorganises GHMC into three separate municipal bodies

According to an order by special chief secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Jayesh Ranjan, the government has constituted three municipal corporations — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, and a restructured Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation — under Section 3(1) of the GHMC Act, 1955.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will comprise the Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur zones. The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will include the Malkajgiri, Uppal, and LB Nagar zones.

The remaining areas, including Shamshabad, Rajendernagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad zones, will be under the restructured Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

According to the notification, each of the newly constituted civic bodies will function as a separate corporate entity with perpetual succession and a common seal, and will operate in accordance with the provisions of the GHMC Act. The orders came into immediate effect.

In related administrative postings, the government retained R V Karnan as commissioner of the restructured Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. GHMC additional commissioner G Srijana has been transferred and posted as commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, while additional commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy has been appointed commissioner of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

In a separate order issued by chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, the government has designated Jayesh Ranjan as special officer for all three municipal corporations, as the tenure of the GHMC ended on Tuesday.

The restructuring forms part of the government’s Core Urban Region (CURE) initiative aimed at administrative decentralisation and improved civic governance in the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

On December 4, the government issued a gazette notification merging 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations surrounding Hyderabad into the GHMC, expanding its jurisdiction from 635 sq. km to 2,053 sq. km, covering the entire Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR).

The merger was intended to facilitate more efficient urban management and service delivery across the rapidly expanding metropolitan area, the notification said.