Telangana govt to revamp infrastructure, facilities at 26,065 schools

The cabinet approved a set of guidelines for the implementation of Mana Vooru-Mana Badi programme by the school education department
The programme – Mana Vooru, Mana Badi (Our village, our school) – was approved during the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. (HT File)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

The Telangana government will be developing the state-run schools to make them on par with the working of corporate schools in terms of infrastructure and teaching facilities, said an official here on Tuesday.

The programme – Mana Vooru, Mana Badi (Our village, our school) – was approved during the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

An official familiar with the development said the programme would be implemented in 26,065 schools being run by the government and panchayat raj bodies in three phases at a total cost of 7,289.54 crore in a span of three years.

“In the first phase, as many as 9,123 schools would be covered at a cost of 3,497.62 crore, for which allocation would be made in the coming budget. The schools in the first phase were chosen on the basis of enrolment of students, which was around 65%,” the official said.

The cabinet approved a set of guidelines for the implementation of Mana Vooru-Mana Badi programme by the school education department. The programme would cover 12 areas of development, including digital education, modernised toilets, 100% electrification, furniture for teachers and students, building infrastructure like new classrooms, supply of safe drinking water, provision of compound walls, improved kitchens and dining halls etc.

The official said district collectors have been designated to give administrative sanction for these works. In each revenue block, one agency will be chosen to do the infrastructure works. “School management committees will be formed to monitor and supervise the programme and conduct audits,” he said.

“The finance department will be the nodal agency to provide funds for the programme. A social audit and accountability transparency institute will conduct the social audit on expenditure of funds,” he added.

“The school premises would be kept clean and tidy, the mid-day meal programme would be improved. Focus would be laid on improving education by offering qualitative English medium education. The education department will work out an action plan in this regard,” the official said.

