Telangana SSC result 2026 today: How to check on HT portal

The Telangana Board of secondary education is set to declare the Class 10 (SSC) results today at 2pm. Students who sat for the examinations can access their scores directly through the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in or the Hindustan Times portal .

Telangana SSC results 2026: How to check on HT portal To check the results on the HT Portal, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the Hindustan Times website. 2. Open the Education section, then click on the Board Exam page.

3. A new page will appear; select the Telangana Board section.

4. Click on the class 10 result link provided.

5. Enter your login credentials and submit.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Verify the details and download the result page.

8. Take a printout or keep a hard copy for future reference.

The results will be officially announced by K Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana along with Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary, and E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, Telangana.

They will be declared at the Godavari Auditorium in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) campus in Hyderabad.