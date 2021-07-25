Telangana temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag

The Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana’s Warangal has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site, the culture ministry said on Sunday.

“It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

“Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

As many as 22 sites in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou including a temple with links to Hinduism were inscribed on to the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday.

The new listing of “Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China” by the world’s top cultural organisation boosts the credentials of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s maritime silk road, the sea route part of the Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI), which aims to link China with Asia and beyond through infrastructure projects on land and sea.

China has been promoting the coastal province Fujian and the city of Quanzhou as an important ancient sea trade zone where multicultural communities including from Tamil Nadu mingled a millennia ago.

The listing decision was made on Sunday during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s 44th ongoing online session chaired from Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, the same province where Quanzhou is located.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi had decided to establish “sister-state relations” between Tamil Nadu and Fujian during the latter’s visit to Mamallapuram for the second informal summit in October, 2019 – it was because of Quanzhou’s ancient links with Tamil Nadu.