Telangana to hold special camps on Oct 15, 16 for voter enrolment in draft rolls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday instructed all the officers concerned across Telangana to organise special camps on Thursday and Friday to consider inclusion of those whose names did not figure in the draft electoral rolls published on August 17.

The CEO directed that the booth-level officers (BLOs) concerned shall remain present and the booth-level agents concerned of various political parties will also be required to be present at the designated locations on these two days. (HT File Photo)

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In a statement, chief electoral officer C Sudharshan Reddy said instructions have been issued to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner who is the district election officer of Hyderabad and all the district collectors on the conduct of special camps on October 15 and 16.

“The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should conduct the special camps on these two days at every polling station, where applicants whose names did not figure in the draft electoral rolls can file applications in Form-6 for enrolling themselves as voters in the electoral rolls,” Reddy said.

Deep Dive When and where are Telangana's special voter enrolment camps being held? The camps are scheduled for October 15 and 16 at every designated polling station in Telangana. Booth-level officers will be present to assist applicants. Who can apply at Telangana's October 15–16 voter enrolment camps? First-time young electors and eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls can apply to be enrolled. Which form should I submit if my name is missing from Telangana's draft voter list? Submit Form 6 at a designated polling station during the special camps on October 15 or 16. The form is for applying for inclusion in the electoral roll.

First-time young electors and those who were left out in the draft electoral rolls can visit these designated polling stations and file Form-6 applications, he said.

Also Read:‘No eligible voter to be left out’: States hold special voter enrolment camps amid anti-SIR, CEC protests

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{{^usCountry}} The CEO directed that the booth-level officers (BLOs) concerned shall remain present and the booth-level agents concerned of various political parties will also be required to be present at the designated locations on these two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO directed that the booth-level officers (BLOs) concerned shall remain present and the booth-level agents concerned of various political parties will also be required to be present at the designated locations on these two days. {{/usCountry}}

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He asked the GHMC commissioner and all the district collectors to give wide publicity on the two-day special camps and ensure that every eligible citizen is made aware of the opportunity to get enrolled.