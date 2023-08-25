Telangana woman delivers baby on road after ambulance fails to reach on time

A pregnant woman delivered her baby on the roadside in Telangana's Nirmal district on Thursday. The incident happened after the ambulance that was supposed to pick her up refused to do so stating that they had run out of diesel. In a post on X, a user wrote, “In Telangana, A Tribal woman gave birth on the road after suffering four hours of hell on the road, due to lack of infrastructure & no roads @SmitaSabharwal ji any comments @RaoKavitha this is your father Telangana Chief Minister KCR achievement..” A newborn.(HT File)

The incident happened in the Thulasipet village of Pembi Mandal. The woman's husband said that when she went into labour they called for an ambulance. However, the ambulance could not reach them. "We even sent ₹ 500 for the fuel over Google Pay, but the vehicle did not come. The baby was delivered on the road," NDTV quoted the woman's husband.

Afterwards, another ambulance arrived, cut the umbilical cord of the woman and reported the newborn and the mother to a nearby hospital. “Usually in remote areas that are not easily accessible, we move the pregnant women a few days in advance. But this was almost four weeks before the expected date of delivery,” Nirmal district collector Varun Reddy told NDTV. The expected date of delivery was September 22.

District collector Reddy also denied reports of the ambulance not reaching the woman due to diesel shortage. He said, “The ambulance did reach the location, but since she was already in labour, she was not moved and they decided to deliver the baby there. Now, the baby and mother are doing well at the Community Health Centre in Khanapur.”

