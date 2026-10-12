'Tell us in 24 hours or we will': CJP's ultimatum over Jantar Mantar protest amid access restrictions

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka on Monday gave the Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline. Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date.

A protester is detained by police during a protest demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. (AP Photo)

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“Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said.

“Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in Delhi over protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why CJP is seeking a fresh date

The Delhi Police denied permission for CJP’s proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by the organisers, alleged violations during previous demonstrations and concerns over public safety, traffic and law and order.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said the intimation was received on October 7, only three days before the proposed demonstration, while the prescribed guidelines require applications to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the intimation was received on October 7, only three days before the proposed demonstration, while the prescribed guidelines require applications to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed protest was intended to press for Kumar’s resignation. CJP had announced the demonstration as part of its campaign against alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

The police also cited the group’s previous protests at Jantar Mantar, alleging that an earlier demonstration continued beyond the permitted period and led to law-and-order problems.

Deep Dive What deadline did the CJP give Delhi Police to provide a date for its Jantar Mantar protest? CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka gave Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for the protest. He said the party would announce its next course of action if it received no response. Why is the CJP seeking to protest at Jantar Mantar? The CJP wants to hold a peaceful demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Its leaders are demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. What will the CJP do if Delhi Police does not give it a protest date? CJP leaders said they would announce another protest call if police did not provide a date within 24 hours. They have said they intend to protest peacefully at a designated site such as Jantar Mantar.

Detentions continue despite Supreme Court order

The continuing detentions across Delhi, hours after the Supreme Court ordered that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law”, have raised questions about the enforcement of judicial orders and the restrictions imposed on demonstrations.

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Similar concerns have surfaced in the past, with authorities accused of using procedural grounds or broadly worded orders to circumvent judicial protections. These include arrests under the now-scrapped Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, alleged violations of the Supreme Court's guidelines in Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar on arrests, and delays in releasing people granted relief by courts.

Critics have also questioned the role of lower courts in such cases, arguing that an emphasis on maintaining public order can come at the cost of personal liberty.

In landmark orders in 2012 and 2018, the Supreme Court cautioned against the arbitrary use of prohibitory orders and blanket denial of permission for protests. However, demonstrators in the current instance have alleged that police continued to detain people who were walking or standing peacefully, including those outside the New Delhi district where the original orders were issued.

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Security crackdown in Delhi

The dispute over permission comes after Delhi witnessed a major security operation to prevent the planned October 10 protest. Around 41,000 security personnel were deployed across the Capital, and thousands of people were detained as authorities moved to prevent demonstrators from assembling.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Dass were also detained after arriving in Delhi on October 10. An executive magistrate ordered their release nearly 24 hours later, according to Hindustan Times’ reporting.

The party has since sought a fresh date for its proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, with Ranka now giving the police 24 hours to respond.