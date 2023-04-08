Home / India News / Temperature to rise, thunderstorms in these states, predicts IMD

Temperature to rise, thunderstorms in these states, predicts IMD

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 08, 2023 06:41 PM IST

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The average temperature over most parts of India is projected to rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. "Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said.

A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana.

The weather agency has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next two days. "Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," it added.

The forecast comes just days after the weather office predicted that most parts of India are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mahapatra had said at a virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 14.1 degree Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

The IMD has predicted clear skies for the day which could turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

bihar chhattisgarh gujarat haryana imd india meteorological department jharkhand june madhya pradesh maharashtra maximum temperature odisha punjab rise uttar pradesh west bengal
