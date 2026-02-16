Tension erupts after cop assaults priests at Jaipur temple on Mahashivratri, protest on

Tension has flared at a temple in Jaipur after a police personnel allegedly assaulted the priests on Mahashivratri. A meeting also took place between the priests and police official within the temple premises. (Representative image: HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

The incident unfolded in the Jaipur's walled city at the Tadkeshwar Mahadev temple after a Sub-Inspector entered the temple and an altercation broke out between members of the priest's family and policemen, PTI news agency reported.

The temple priests and volunteers blamed the police personnel for the scuffle and disrupting the festive atmosphere on Mahashivratri.

Scuffle broke out over wearing belts The priests said that the sub-inspector from Manak Chowk police station and other policemen allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum wearing belts, disregarding temple norms, under the pretext of maintaining security and order.

A video of the incident surfaced online showing an argument between the cop and the priest. The visual shows a physical altercation between the two in the presence of a large number of people inside the temple.

Balmukund Acharya, the BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal, visited the temple on Monday morning and sought action against the policeman.

Acharya said that complaints have earlier been filed against the accused SI, according to PTI.

A meeting also took place between the priests and police official within the temple premises. The priests have given a 4-hour deadline for the SI's suspension. Meanwhile, the priests are sitting outside the temple in protest and have shut the main gate of the temple, reported Dainik Bhaskar.