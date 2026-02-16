7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi; 2 trapped

At least seven workers were reportedly burnt alive in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday. The incident took place in the town's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area. (UnSplash)

Two workers remain trapped inside the unit, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The incident took place in the town's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the fire during a routine patrol in the area and launched a rescue operation promptly.

"Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said, adding that efforts were underway to rescue the remaining two.