CCTV, clue note, 12-hr operations: 5 chilling details in Gurugram teen suicide

A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from Mokalwas village, Gurugram, on February 11, is said to have died by suicide. The body has been found from a 15-foot-deep pond near the village crematorium, police said. A missing case was lodged, and the family had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to her. (PTI/ Representational)

CCTV footage shows girl leaving home The class 12 student had left her house late Wednesday night and was last seen on CCTV footage, Officials familiar with the matter said. A senior official at Bilaspur police station said she was captured leaving home after dinner, earlier, HT reported.

“After having a family dinner, she went to her room for studies; however, the girl left her house without informing them. Her school uniform was also not in her room,” the official said, requesting anonymity and quoting the family’s complaint.

Clue note found in diary Police have found a diary, in which the deceased had written, "Do not look for me. If you must, look near the cremation ground pond," news agency PTI reported.

Forgiveness note found In a note found in the diary, the girl had asked her parents to forgive her. "Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I am going to my grandfather,'' the note recovered by police read.

12-hour operation Police said a team reached the pond on Friday evening, bringing divers and four tractor-mounted pumps to drain the water. “It took at least 12 hours to pump out the water from the 15-foot deep pond using four motors. As the water level receded, the body was found stuck in the mud,” another senior police official said.

Girl was wearing school uniform at time of death Preliminary investigations showed the girl was wearing her school uniform at the time of death. Her father works in the village’s court library. She is survived by her father, mother and an elder brother. Police described her as bright in her studies.

“The body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after an autopsy on Saturday under Section 193 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police. He added that efforts are on to locate her mobile phone and ascertain the circumstances leading to the suspected suicide.

(With inputs from Abhishek Bhatia)

