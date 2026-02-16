Missing 16-yr-old found in Gurugram pond; cops say ‘suicide note’ led to site

A 16-year-old girl who went missing from Mokalwas village near Bilaspur on February 11 died in a suspected suicide, police said, adding that her body was recovered from a 15-foot-deep pond near the village crematorium on Saturday morning. Officials said the Class 11 student was wearing her school uniform when found. An autopsy was conducted and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances. (Getty Images)

Officials familiar with the matter said the Class 11 student had left her house late Wednesday night and was last seen on CCTV footage. A senior official at Bilaspur police station said she was captured leaving home after dinner. “After having a family dinner, she went to her room for studies, however, the girl left her house without informing them. Her school uniform was also not in her room,” the official said, requesting anonymity and quoting the family’s complaint.

Investigators said the family initially believed she was studying in her room. “During the probe, one of the CCTVs near her house showed her leaving in her school uniform at 9.22pm on Wednesday, with what appeared to be a phone in her hand,” the senior official added.

Based on the family’s complaint, an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Bilaspur police station on Friday. The family had also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information about her whereabouts. “By then, the family had found an alleged suicide note written by the minor in a diary inside her room. The note asked the family to find her near the cremation ground, in case they wished to do so,” the senior official said.

Police said the note did not mention the pond specifically but asked the family to look near the cremation ground. Search teams combed the entire vicinity, which eventually led them to examine the pond.

Police said a team reached the pond on Friday evening with divers and four tractor-mounted pumps to drain water. “It took at least 12 hours to pump out the water from the 15-foot deep pond using four motors. As the water level receded, the body was found stuck in the mud,” another senior police official said.

Preliminary investigations showed the girl was wearing her school uniform at the time of death. Her father works in the village’s court library. She is survived by her father, mother and an elder brother. Police described her as bright in studies.

“The body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after an autopsy on Saturday under Section 193 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police. He added that efforts are on to locate her mobile phone and ascertain the circumstances leading to the suspected suicide.