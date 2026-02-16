5 kg silver looted in Gurugram Sec 37; Cops nab one, hunt for two

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking part in a theft at a jewellery store in Khandsa, Sector 37, where three armed suspects looted five kilograms of silver and ₹35,000 in cash, police said. One accused was caught while attempting to flee, while two others remain at large. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify two absconding suspects. Police recovered an unauthorised pistol from the arrested man but stolen silver and cash remain untraced. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place around 2.30pm when three armed suspects broke into the store and stole the valuables “through force and criminal intimidation”, according to officials privy to the matter. A senior official at Sector 37 police station said the suspects were carrying an unlicensed pistol and an iron rod.

“The owner of the jewelry store was threatened and made to open the cupboard containing the valuables at gunpoint. They took 5 kg of silver and some cash from the store before closing the shutter and began running away, however, one of the suspects was caught from behind while he was attempting to flee from the spot,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Police said the suspect caught by the victim was later arrested and identified as Vikas (single name), a resident of Khandsa in Sector 37. Preliminary investigations revealed that the other two suspects had escaped.

“While the remaining two suspects remain at large. Our teams have launched a manhunt to apprehend the other accused. Through CCTV footage and further investigations, we are trying to ascertain their identities,” the senior police official added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered on Saturday under Section 303 (theft), 351 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 37 police station. “When placed under police interrogation, he revealed his plan, along with his other accomplices, to allegedly commit the theft using unlicensed weapons,” Turan said.

Police said one unauthorised pistol was recovered from the arrested accused. Officials added that a few more arrests are expected in the case. No recovery of the stolen silver or cash has been reported so far, police said.