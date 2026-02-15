Gurugram: Contractor assaulted after refusing payment, gangster held

Police on Friday arrested alleged gangster Narender Singh alias Tillu from Rajiv Chowk for allegedly assaulting a contractor who refused to pay more following Singh’s increased demand for more payments after an illegal market run by his gang in Badshahpur was demolished, officials said on Saturday. FIR filed under multiple BNS sections including attempt to murder and extortion. Attack took place Jan 6 when contractor was returning home on scooter. (File photo)

Tillu, 43, a resident of Ravidas colony in Badshahpur, ran the Tillu gang with his brother Ravi Singh, who has not been found involved in this assault case. Police said Tillu has at least 13 cases of heinous nature registered against him, including murder, extortion, armed dacoity, illegal firearms and liquor smuggling, while his brother has five more cases.

Police said the duo operated an illegal market on about an acre of captured Municipal Corporation of Gurugram land in Sector-66 for the past five years and allegedly collected ₹5-6 lakh in monthly rent from squatters. The market was demolished and the land cleared on December 15 last year while both brothers were lodged in Bhondsi jail.

After securing bail, Tillu allegedly targeted traders and contractors, including Surender, 42, a resident of Qila colony, Badshahpur, demanding ₹2 lakh in extortion to cover losses from the demolition and asking for help in resettling the market. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Surender initially paid ₹1 lakh in December but refused to pay ₹2 lakh more.

“Tillu and his 14 to 15 gang members, armed with rods and sticks, intercepted Surender in Sector-66 on January 6 while he was returning home on a scooter and had brutally assaulted him,” Turan said. An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station on January 8 on the complaint of the victim under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 308(4) (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said Surender sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgeries at a hospital in Sector 47.