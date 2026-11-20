The World Bank updated its poverty estimates for India in early October. The latest numbers show that poverty, or the share of population living below $3 in 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, fell to just 2.6% in 2023. This number was 47.5% in 1993, the earliest period for which data is available after India embraced widespread economic reforms, and 27.1% in 2011, the latest data before the current government assumed office in 2014.

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The World Bank updated its poverty estimates for India in early October. The latest numbers show that poverty, or the share of population living below $3 in 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, fell to just 2.6% in 2023. This number was 47.5% in 1993, the earliest period for which data is available after India embraced widespread economic reforms, and 27.1% in 2011, the latest data before the current government assumed office in 2014.

PREMIUM India’s poverty rate dropped to 2.6% in 2023, but 80% of the population still lived below the upper middle-income poverty line, highlighting economic precarity. (Unsplash/ Representative photo)

This is a significant achievement. Eradication of extreme poverty – this is what the $3 poverty line captures – is the least a country of India’s size should be able to ensure. To be sure, poverty levels are much higher at the lower middle-income country ($4.2 per day) and upper middle-income country ($8.3 per day) levels in India, the respective numbers being 16.1% and 80% in 2023. India should hit the UMIC level per capita income some time in the early 2030s. The depth of UMIC level poverty is perhaps the best indicator of the extent of widespread precarity in the Indian economy.

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Poverty numbers have long been a topic of intense debate among economists who follow India. The latest numbers, which are based on consumer expenditure surveys conducted by the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), are no exception. There have been changes in how these surveys were conducted in the past and how they are conducted now – what economists call the recall period – which makes comparisons overtime slightly problematic. To be sure, this is not to say that the data would change directionally even if comparability were not the issue.

What makes India’s poverty reduction slightly more counter-intuitive is something else. The rapid eradication of poverty has taken place in an era where India’s labour market has not seen a drastic realignment in terms of movement away from agriculture towards better paying sectors such as industry or services. In fact, the immediate aftermath of the pandemic saw a reverse transformation of the workforce with non-agricultural workers moving to farms. It was only in 2025 that the share of agriculture in India’s workforce reverted to its pre-pandemic levels. Even in terms of basic metric of economic growth, one can say that the current period is not necessarily the best ever in India’s economic history. While a base year revision of GDP data has made comparisons problematic, India’s best ever growth phase was likely the one preceding the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. So, what really explains the rapid reduction in extreme poverty?

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This question is best answered by following the money. Here are some findings from a report on state finances, released by PRS Legislative Research earlier this week. Indian states have collectively spent about ₹4 lakh crore in 2026-27 (going by Budget Estimates) on unconditional cash transfers. In terms of share of GDP, this number has increased from 0.6% in 2022-23 to 1% by 2026-27. World Bank’s $3 per day PPP line is roughly ₹60 per day or ₹1800 per month in India. Most Indian states are offering cash transfer programmes which exceed this amount. An analysis of India’s labour market data by us published earlier this year showed that almost one in four Indians were spending beyond their income in the country. The proliferation of cash transfers is a relatively recent phenomenon in India. But the overall welfare net has consistently expanded in India since the 2004 elections which the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government lost to its utter shock and a stinging indictment of the Indian Shining campaign which was driven by the philosophy of growth without redistribution. A second instalment of this realisation happened in 2024 when the Narendra Modi government presented an extremely austere pre-election budget and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up losing its parliamentary majority in the next Lok Sabha. The BJP has since then enthusiastically embraced cash transfers in state elections.

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A lot of India’s gains in poverty reduction are a function of the fiscal ballast being spent to cushion consumption levels rather than the economy organically pulling those at the bottom of the pyramid towards higher living standards. To say this is not to deny economic growth, but to underline a that a lot of India’s growth is actually happening in sectors which have very high capital intensity and therefore very little direct trickle-down effect apart from the second order revenue cushion to expanding the welfare net. Of course, things would be much worse without this growth.

Is there a point to poverty reduction if it has happened more because of government support than an organic economic transformation? The answer is an unequivocal yes. It has ensured a sense of basic justice and more importantly political peace. This is where India’s democratic contract needs to be celebrated. However, it also means that as basic needs are taken care of, aspirations -- even at the absolute bottom of the pyramid -- will increase going forward. Fulfilling these via fiscal palliatives is going to take revenue, and therefore, growth of a different order of magnitude than what India is managing right now. On that count, the situation and future prospects are more sobering for India than our poverty reduction story. Unfortunately, it is also a challenge where the basic democratic contract is of little use. Economic transformation is an elite enterprise rather than winning the endorsement of a large precarious majority by giving it the bare means to somehow survive. This is the real economic challenge facing India today.

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Roshan Kishore, HT’s Data and Political Economy Editor, writes a weekly column on the state of the country’s economy and its political fall out, and vice-versa