How many households live beyond their means? | Number Theory

The viability matrix follows the intuitive logic of rich doing better than the poor

Who is more likely to spend beyond their means in India? The answer, HT’s data analysis shows, is on expected lines. Only about 10% of the poorest 20% households by wage income – this would not include things such as rent or interest which is more likely to accrue to the rich than the poor – can earn enough to match their spending. Less than 1% of the top 20% spend beyond their means. In fact, it is much better for the rich than these numbers suggest. 70% of the richest 20% spend, at the most, half of what they earn in wages. For the poorest 20%, this number is almost zero or 0.2% to be precise.