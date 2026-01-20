Terror ‘financers’ slammed, key defence pact cemented: UAE President's ‘3-hour’ Delhi visit that sparked buzz

He came, he sparked buzz, and he left. That was how a section of social media users described United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to New Delhi on Monday, as the brevity of the trip fuelled online speculation. PM Modi and UAE President discussed opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historical ties of cooperation the two countries. (X/@MohamedBinZayed) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - popularly known as MBZ - landed in New Delhi on Monday evening and departed within a few hours, prompting theories and questions over the purpose and urgency of the visit. However, a joint statement issued later by India and the UAE suggested that the visit was neither sudden nor unplanned, noting that it took place "at the invitation of" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resulted in a series of agreed outcomes, which are unlikely to be planned in few hours.

The statement listed the outcomes of the meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Narendra Modi, both of who “reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism”. The buzz UAE president's Delhi visit sparked Some reports said UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Delhi for not more than one hour 45 minutes, while some said departed after a three-hour long visit. Be it an hour, 45 minutes or three hours - the visit that the UAE president paid with his key ministers, sparked buzz online. “An intriguing visit. State visits usually lasts a day or more. UAE visit had virtually all important ministers. Visit lasted just few hours. Flown in at 4. Departed by 7 or so. Highly usual to say the list. Gives the appearance of extreme importance and urgency," a user wrote on X, echoing the sentiments of many others who were also speculating about the visit online.

“MBZ brought almost everyone that matters in the UAE along with him for a 2-hour visit. Something significant happened yesterday,” another user wrote on X. The significance of the meeting was later detailed in a joint statement, which also mentioned that the UAE president visited at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. Terror condemned, strategic defence pact strengthened “At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, paid an official visit to India on 19 January 2026. This was the fifth visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in the last ten years and his third official visit to India as the President of the UAE,” said a press release on pmindia.gov.in. PM Modi and the UAE President reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade, according to the release. The statement said the two leaders highlighted deep respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of strategic autonomy, acknowledging steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM Modi and the UAE President reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasised that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts, the release said. “They agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts,” it added.

The release also had a mention of the two leaders welcoming the signing of Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared a list of 12 outcomes of the meeting between UAE President and PM Modi. The list carried the above-mentioned Strategic Defence Partnership, as well as the promotion of “bilateral civil nuclear cooperation”; sales and purchase agreement beween Hindustan Petroleum Crorporation Limited (HACL) and the Abu Dhabi National Company Gas (ADNOC Gas) among other Letters of Intents (LoI), Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and agreements signed. PM Modi shared a picture with the entire UAE delegation and wrote, “I was delighted to receive His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan in India.” Before departing, MBZ also shared a post on X, saying he was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to “discuss opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historical ties of cooperation” between the two countries.