Terrorism, extremism serious threats to our societies: PM at Global South Summit

New Delhi: Countries of the Global South should unite to tackle challenges such as health security, food security, energy security, technology divide, and terrorism amid an atmosphere of uncertainty across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Prime Minster Narendra Modi virtually addressed the third Voice of Global South Summit hosted virtually by India (File Photo)

Addressing the opening session of the third Voice of Global South Summit hosted virtually by India, Modi said New Delhi will share its capabilities with the Global South to promote mutual trade, inclusive growth, and advancement of the sustainable development goals.

India will make an initial contribution of $25 million to the Social Impact Fund, which has been set up to accelerate the use of the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Global South, he said.

Agreements to share the “India Stack” or goods such as digital ID and payments have been reached with 12 partners from the Global South.

“It is the need of the hour that the countries of the Global South unite, stand together in one voice, and become each other’s strength. Let us learn from each other’s experiences and share our abilities. Together, let’s take our resolutions to fruition,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

The summit, he said, is being held amid “an atmosphere of uncertainty,” with the world still grappling with the impact of COVID-19 and new challenges to development due to wars.

“We are already facing the challenges of climate change, and now there are concerns about health security, food security, and energy security. Terrorism, extremism, and separatism continue to pose serious threats to our societies,” he said.

“The technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are emerging. The global governance and financial institutions built in the last century have been unable to fight the challenges of this century.”

India created the Voice of Global South platform after taking over the G20 presidency in 2022 to ascertain the needs of developing countries so that they could be included in the agenda of the bloc of the 20 largest economies. India virtually hosted two such summits during its G20 presidency and incorporated suggestions from the Global South in the G20 Summit in September 2023.

“The Voice of Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed problems and priorities related to development,” Modi said. India led the G20 with an “inclusive and development-focused approach,” and this resulted in the African Union getting permanent membership in the G20, he added.

In the field of DPI, Modi referred to the creation of the Global DPI Repository, which was the first multilateral consensus on digital infrastructure. “We are pleased that agreements to share the ‘India Stack’ have been reached with 12 partners from the Global South. To accelerate DPI in the Global South, we have created the Social Impact Fund. India will make an initial contribution of $25 million,” he said.

Under the “Arogya Maitri” initiative, India has provided hospitals, dialysis machines, life-saving medicines, and “Jan Aushadhi Centres” in African and Pacific Island countries. India has helped friendly countries as a first responder during humanitarian crises and provided humanitarian aid in conflict areas such as Gaza and Ukraine.

Modi said the strength of the Global South lies in its unity, and the Voice of Global South Summit gives voice to the “aspirations of those who have so far been unheard.” Ahead of the Summit of the Future to be held at the UN in September, he called for a positive approach so that the voice of the Global South is raised in the upcoming meeting’s deliberations.