Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thane man held over GST credit fraud worth 47.32 crore

PTI |
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 02:08 pm IST

The CGST release said that a search at Vivek Rajesh Maurya’s residence led to the recovery of incriminating evidence linked to fraudulent firms

A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for his alleged role in a GST (Goods and Services Tax) credit fraud worth 47.32 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The authorities said that more names could surface as investigations continue.(PTI/Representational Image)
The authorities said that more names could surface as investigations continue.(PTI/Representational Image)

According to a release by the Thane commissionerate of Central GST, “The case was detected using internally developed intelligence and advanced data analysis tools, which revealed that M/s KSM Enterprises, run by Vivek Rajesh Maurya, had fraudulently claimed and passed on ITC without any actual supply of goods or services.”

Under the GST system, ITC (input tax credit) is a mechanism that allows businesses to offset the tax they pay on their purchases against the tax they collect on outputs, thus preventing double taxation.

The CGST release said that a “search” at Maurya’s residence led to the recovery of “incriminating” evidence like bank passbooks, chequebooks, mobile phones and “documents linked to several fraudulent firms”.

Maurya was arrested on August 19 and produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, the release said.

The authorities said that more names could surface as investigations continue.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Thane man held over GST credit fraud worth 47.32 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On