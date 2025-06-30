Thar desert, empty jerry can: How ‘thirst’ ended Pakistani couple’s India dream in Rajasthan

A teen couple from Pakistan, facing opposition from their families, decided to cross the border and make a living for themselves in India. However, their choice to go the “illegal” way after visa rejection resulted in their deaths in the desert in Rajasthan. Postmortem examination of the couple's bodies have been completed, the official said, adding that last rites will be undertaken by local authorities.(X/@maheshmvasu)

After facing several hurdles to secure an Indian visa and facing rejection in the process, the 17-year-old boy and the 15-year-old girl made a desperate decision and set off on foot to cross into India via the Thar desert route, a news agency PTI report said.

Despite harsh conditions, the minor couple managed to cross into Jaisalmer. However, the climatic situation did not support them in their journey. The duo reportedly died due to dehydration, a local activist said.

‘Empty jerry can, decomposed bodies'

Police found the teenagers' decomposed bodies, with an empty jerry can near the boy's face, in the Tanot area on Saturday, June 28.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaudhary said that the boy's body was found under a tree, clad in a sky-blue salwar and kurta. An empty jerry can, which likely contained water earlier, was found near his face. Police also discovered a yellow scarf and a mobile phone near his body.

The girl's body was found around 50 feet away from the boy. She was wearing a yellow ghaghra (traditional skirt) and kurta, and red and white bangles.

Police said that both bodies were found in a face-down position and had decomposed beyond the possibility of facial recognition.

Chaudhary said that both bodies appeared to be several days old, having turned black due to decomposition. Prima facie, he said, the couple died due to dehydration.

The Pakistani identification cards found near the bodies led the police to identify their nationality.

Why did the couple illegally cross into India?

Dilip Singh Sodha, district coordinator of Seemant Lok Sangathan, said the boy hailed from Pakistan's Sindh province. He had applied for a pilgrimage visa to India almost 1.5 years ago.

The Seemant Lok Sangathan is a rights advocacy group for Pakistani minority migrants in the country.

When the boy lost all hopes of securing an Indian visa, Sodha said, he decided to cross the border with his wife.

"He wanted to live in India. He somehow entered Indian territory but unfortunately died in the hope of a better life," said Sodha. The official circulated details of the deceased' ID cards on social media and came in contact with the boy's relatives in Jaisalmer, who later confirmed his identity.

As per the boy's relatives, his bike was found around 20 km away from the body, and the bodies were found about 12-13 km inside India. "It suggests that they walked in the desert for several kilometres. They had a jerry can which was found close to boy's face. It indicates that they had run out of water and died due to dehydration," Sodha said.

Additionally, Jaisalmer Circle officer Roop Singh Inda said that police have sought information on the boy's visa application from the local foreigners registration office. "We have not received any details about it so far," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Postmortem examination of the couple's bodies have been completed, the official said, adding that last rites will be undertaken by local authorities.

Further investigation into the tragic incident is underway.