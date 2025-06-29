Bodies of two minor Pakistani nationals found near Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer

Barmer: The bodies of two minor Pakistani nationals were found within Indian territory near the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Saturday, police said. Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests they may have died due to dehydration. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local had spotted the bodies approximately 11 kilometres from the border in Gajasar village and alerted the authorities, following which a police team and Border Security Force (BSF) troops reached the spot and recovered the bodies, BSF inspector general M.L. Garg said.

“The dead bodies of two minors have been recovered from Jaisalmer’s Gajasar village on Saturday noon. Some documents recovered from them revealed that both are Pakistani nationals,” Garg said.

According to the documents, the boy was born in 2008 and the girl in 2010. A Pakistani SIM card was also recovered from them.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests they may have died due to dehydration. The bodies were sent to the mortuary at Ramgarh Hospital for postmortem.

An investigation is underway to determine how the couple managed to cross the heavily guarded international border and the circumstances that led to their deaths. “We are also examining the direction of their movement and any possible motive behind the border crossing,” Garg said.

Calling the case “extremely sensitive,” inspector general of police (Jodhpur Range) Vikash Kumar said, “Several suspicious and sensitive items have been recovered from them, including some technical equipment. We are still investigating if the couple crossed the international border or were already present on Indian soil.”