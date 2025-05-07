Pakistani nationals on long-term visas asked to reapply by July 10

New Delhi: All Pakistani nationals, including Hindus, currently in India on long-term visas (LTVs) but who have not been granted Indian citizenship yet will have to apply afresh for the visa before July 10 or face cancellation, the Union home ministry said in an order dated April 28. Border Security Force stand guard at Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Amritsar. (HT PHOTO)

That order essentially scrapped an exemption made on April 25 for Pakistani Hindus on LTVs, even as India said all other Pakistani citizens in India must leave the country by April 29.

HT has seen a copy of the April 28 order that said: “In exercise of the powers under section 3 (1) of the foreigners’ act, 1946, and in continuation of this ministry’s order dated April 25, it is stated that the long-term visa holders had been given exemption from revocation of their visas. Now, the government has decided that all such Pakistani nationals holding a long-term visa and who have not obtained an Indian citizenship, shall be required to apply afresh on the e-FRRO portal...”

The application form for reapplying for LTV, the ministry said, will be available on the portal with effect from May 10, and till July 10.

“The LTV of any Pakistani national, who fails to reapply in the said period, shall be cancelled,” the order added.

For reapplying for the LTV, the Pakistani citizens will have to provide documents including copy of their current valid LTV certificate, latest address with a copy of proof, details of profession/occupation and religion , and in the case of those who have applied for Indian citizenship, a copy of the application as well as latest photograph.

The government has asked to reapply to make sure it has proper records of all who have LTVs (Pakistani Hindus and who are already here on LTV).

Earlier, while announcing a series of measures in response to April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan sponsored terrorists, the government asked all Pakistani nationals to return to their country. Union home minister Amit Shah also called up the chief ministers of all states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

Through its April 25 order, MHA suspended 14 visa categories out of 16 for Pakistanis. Only diplomatic/official visas and LTVs were allowed beyond April 29. The revoked visa categories included –– SAARC, visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, medical (deadline ended on April 29), conference, mountaineering, student, visitor visa, group tourist visa, pilgrim visa and group pilgrim visa to minorities of Pakistan.

However, the ministry of external affairs clarified that Pakistani Hindus with LTVs will be exempted. That has now changed. “The latest order now nullifies this, which means everyone has to reapply for the LTV,” said an officer.

953 Pakistani citizens left India via Attari-Wagah border till May 2 while 1,841 Indians returned from Pakistan as tensions grow between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators and those part of the conspiracy to the ends of the Earth t, keeping Islamabad on the edge.

Among a series of steps taken so far, the government has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), closed airspace for Pakistani airlines, snapped trade ties, and banned several Pakistani social media handles and websites.