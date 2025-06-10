Navi Mumbai: A Pakistani immigrant allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide on Monday. The police have registered a murder case against the deceased man and are investigating the reason behind the act. Pakistani immigrant kills wife, dies by suicide

According to the police, the incident occurred between 9 am and 10:30 am on Monday at the couple’s residence in Kharghar. The husband allegedly killed his wife by attacking her neck, back, and shoulder with a knife, said a police officer.

“The husband later inflicted serious injuries on his neck with the same knife and succumbed to his wounds,” said senior inspector Deepak Surve.

As per preliminary investigation, the couple moved to India with their two sons, aged 10 and six, in November 2024. They were residing in a rented apartment in Kharghar while they were in search of job opportunities. They had frequent arguments and also considered returning to Pakistan due to their financial instability, said the investigating officer.

The incident came into light when the couple’s younger son returned home from school, but no one opened the door. The boy reached out to the neighbours who contacted the deceased woman’s sister. After the sister reported the matter to the police, they arrived at the spot and found the couple dead.

The reason being the act is still unknown, said a police officer. However, the deceased woman’s sister claimed that the incident occurred as a result of an argument. Based on the complaint, a murder case has been registered against the deceased man under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).