Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor, says will live up to expectations

Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot said on Tuesday he will try to resolve issues within constitutional limits and by discussing them soon after he was appointed as Karnataka Governor. "President Kovind and PM Modi have shown faith in me and have appointed me as the Karnataka Governor. I will live up to their expectation and do my job faithfully. I will try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits and with discussions," Thawarchand Gehlot said, according to ANI. "I will be submitting my resignation from all the three positions including as the Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister of social justice and empowerment tomorrow in person," Thawarchand Gehlot added.

The 73-year-old Gehlot, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, was among the eight new governors appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind, ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle, an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday. Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, a BJP leader from Gujarat, will be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the release said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was holding an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind has also approved the appointments of Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively, it said.

Arlekar, BJP’s leader from Goa and former Speaker, replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor, it said. Arlekar is the first Goan to be made a Governor. “Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, Ex Speaker of Goa Assembly & Ex Minister of Goa Government Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. It's a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Kambhampati, BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, will take over from PS Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said. Satyadev Narayan Arya, the Governor of Haryana, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura, the statement said.

According to the communique, Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding Droupadi Murmu.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

