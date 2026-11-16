The Asean Summit in the Philippines: Navigating the future in troubled times

In 2027, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will complete six decades of regional cooperation. Few regional organisations in the developing world have demonstrated comparable resilience. Asean has weathered the Cold War, navigated the uncertainties of the post-Cold War order and contributed significantly to peace, stability and economic transformation in Southeast Asia.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manila on 16–17 November to attend the 23rd Asean–India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) reflects India's enduring commitment to its Act East Policy and its recognition of Southeast Asia as central to the emerging Asian and Indo-Pacific order.

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The Philippines assumes the Asean chairmanship in 2026 at a particularly consequential moment. Geopolitical rivalries, maritime tensions, disruptions to global supply chains and uncertainties surrounding energy security have created unprecedented challenges for regional cooperation. Against this backdrop, the Philippine chairmanship's theme, "Navigating Our Future, Together," is organised around three priorities—Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors and People Empowerment— and seeks to articulate a collective response to an increasingly uncertain regional environment.

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{{^usCountry}} Established in 2005, the East Asia Summit (EAS) is a leaders-led forum for strategic dialogue and cooperation on political, security and economic challenges in the Indo-Pacific. It brings together eleven Asean member states and eight other participating countries, representing 54% of the world’s population and 62% of global GDP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Established in 2005, the East Asia Summit (EAS) is a leaders-led forum for strategic dialogue and cooperation on political, security and economic challenges in the Indo-Pacific. It brings together eleven Asean member states and eight other participating countries, representing 54% of the world’s population and 62% of global GDP. {{/usCountry}}

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For India, the EAS is an important component of the Asean-led regional architecture and a platform for advancing a free, open, inclusive, transparent, rules-based, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Its continued relevance depends on preserving Asean centrality while ensuring that regional institutions remain capable of responding to emerging challenges.

The cultural foundations of regional cooperation

One of the less examined but enduring dimensions of Asean's success is the historical and cultural consciousness that underpins its regional identity. The much-discussed "Asean Way", characterised by consultation, consensus-building, mutual respect and sensitivity towards national sovereignty, cannot be explained by cultural affinities alone. Its institutional and political foundations are equally important. Yet, the willingness to accommodate diversity, avoid confrontation and cultivate a sense of regional belonging draws considerable strength from the historical experiences and cultural connections shared by Southeast Asian societies.

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For centuries, Southeast Asia has been a meeting ground of civilisations. Indian, Chinese and Islamic influences travelled through maritime and overland networks, interacting with indigenous beliefs, institutions and cultural practices. These encounters did not produce a uniform regional culture. Rather, they generated a remarkable diversity of local traditions, enriched by centuries of exchange and adaptation. The experience of Western colonialism, followed by the struggles for national independence, added another layer to this historical consciousness, fostering an awareness of common challenges and aspirations among the emerging nation-states.

Asean emerged in 1967 against the backdrop of the Cold War, decolonisation and regional instability. Its founding purpose was to create an autonomous framework through which Southeast Asian countries could manage their differences, strengthen regional stability and pursue economic and social development. The Bangkok Declaration recognised that the countries of the region were already bound by ties of history and culture, and that good neighbourliness and meaningful cooperation were essential to peace and prosperity.

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Asean from its inception has seen itself as building a ‘sharing and caring community’ that owes something to its unique yet diverse cultural heritage. It is this heritage that binds India and Asean into such a synergistic relationship.

India and Asean: From Look East to Act East

India's historical connections with Southeast Asia form an important part of this wider story of cultural exchange and regional interconnectedness. Indian religious traditions, Sanskrit, epics, artistic forms and political ideas travelled across maritime networks.

The spread and transformation of Buddhist traditions, the emergence of diverse Ramayana narratives in Southeast Asian literature and performance, and the incorporation of Sanskrit-derived vocabulary into regional languages illustrate the richness of these interactions.

India's Act East Policy places Asean at its centre. India’s relationship with Asean has been one of steadily deepening partnership. The relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2012 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. This has followed India’s expanding trade relations, which have grown to $122 billion. Free trade agreements in goods and services (AITIGA and AITISA) have been vital to this expansion, although India remains concerned about persistent trade deficits.

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Designating 2026 as the Asean–India Year of Maritime Cooperation sought to build on historical maritime connections and turn them into a contemporary agenda. A number of areas of cooperation in security, environment, science and technology and tourism have been developed as part of this endeavour. Prime Minister Modi has had the distinction of attending nine EAS. At the 2019 EAS in Bangkok, he announced the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) for harnessing and managing the maritime environment for peace and progress in the region.

India–Philippines linkages in focus

Philippines offers a particularly illuminating example of the depth and diversity of India's historical connections with Southeast Asia. These connections were mediated through broader commercial and cultural networks across the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian archipelago.

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The cultural evidence is particularly fascinating. The Maranao epic Maharadia Lawana represents a distinctive Philippine adaptation of the Ramayana narrative. Its characters and episodes reveal the creative transformation of an epic tradition within a local cultural setting. The Maranao dance Singkil, with its rhythmic bamboo poles, traditional musical accompaniment and dramatic movements, is also associated with characters and themes that resonate with the Ramayana tradition. Sanskrit-derived vocabulary in Philippine languages and the discovery of Hindu-Buddhist objects provide further evidence of these historical encounters.

What is significant about these examples is not simply the presence of Indian cultural elements in the Philippines, but the manner in which they were appropriated and reinterpreted. Maharadia Lawana is not a replica of Valmiki's Ramayana; it belongs to the literary and cultural world of the Maranao people. Such adaptations show how cultural exchanges acquire new meanings as they travel across societies. They also offer a compelling illustration of the shared but diverse cultural inheritance of Southeast Asia.

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The contemporary India–Philippines relationship also has an important strategic and maritime dimension. Both countries occupy significant positions along vital sea routes in the Indo-Pacific and share an interest in maritime stability, respect for international law, secure connectivity and resilient supply chains. The growing convergence of their strategic interests provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation. Historical and cultural familiarity can complement this partnership by deepening public understanding and creating a wider social basis for bilateral engagement.

Philippines, therefore, is not merely a repository of historical Indian cultural influences. It is an important contemporary partner in shaping India's engagement with Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific.

Ashwin Parijat Anshu teaches history in Zakir Husain Delhi College, Delhi University. The views expressed are personal