At the borders of Kuno National Park where India's famous Project Cheetah is underway, high-tech conservation meets human survival. Solar smart fences, thermal cameras, and satellites guard one side, while villages pressure nature on the other. This juxtaposition defines the frontline of the Indian Forest Service, which recently marked six decades since its modern inception on 1 July 1966.

Forest Research Institute (Deemed to be) University Dehradun (FRI).

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The roots of the Service trace back to 1864, when Germany's Sir Dietrich Brandis became India's first Inspector General of Forests, replacing chaotic jungle exploitation with scientific forestry. Later, legendary figures like Jim Corbett gave the Service its soul, shifting forestry from timber production to habitat protection. Corbett transitioned from a hunter of man-eaters to a wildlife champion, helping establish India's first National Park in 1936. This trajectory led to the 1966 constitutional formalisation of the modern Indian Forest Service as an elite All India Service (AIS) dedicated to ecological governance, mitigating climate change, and halting habitat loss.

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Global Standing and Mindset Shift

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{{^usCountry}} India holds 2.2% of global land while supporting 18% of the human population and heavy livestock pressures. Despite this, structured conservation has placed India among the world's top ten forest-rich nations. According to the FAO’s Global Forest Resource Assessment, India ranks 9th globally in total forest area and 3rd for net annual forest cover gains, with its canopy covering 25.17% of the landmass.This expanding canopy supports India's target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. To meet this, the nation plans to sequester an additional 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes (GT) of CO2 equivalents through enhanced green cover by 2030. Alongside carbon sink expansion, India has rapidly expanded its network of Ramsar sites, vastly upgrading vital wetland protections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India holds 2.2% of global land while supporting 18% of the human population and heavy livestock pressures. Despite this, structured conservation has placed India among the world's top ten forest-rich nations. According to the FAO’s Global Forest Resource Assessment, India ranks 9th globally in total forest area and 3rd for net annual forest cover gains, with its canopy covering 25.17% of the landmass.This expanding canopy supports India's target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. To meet this, the nation plans to sequester an additional 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes (GT) of CO2 equivalents through enhanced green cover by 2030. Alongside carbon sink expansion, India has rapidly expanded its network of Ramsar sites, vastly upgrading vital wetland protections. {{/usCountry}}

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This growth required a major policy shift. While the 1952 National Forest Policy treated woods as commercial assets, the 1988 policy subordinated industrial profits to ecological balance. This shift birthed Joint Forest Management (JFM) in 1990, giving communities a share of forest benefits and steadily replacing the traditional paradigm of bitter human-wildlife conflict with a sustainable ethos of human-wildlife coexistence.Legal and Modern PillarsThe green governance relies on a powerful legal architecture anchored by the historical Indian Forest Act (IFA) of 1927, which provides vital enforcement teeth for field staff.

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Over decades, it has transitioned to work alongside a modern quartet of laws evolved by the Service: the Wildlife Protection Act, the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) 1980—renamed the Van Sanrakshan evam Samwardhan Adhiniyam in 2023—the Biological Diversity Act, and the Forest Rights Act (FRA). The 1980 legislation sharply reduced unchecked wilderness conversion. Today, developers pay the net present value of diversions into the CAMPA fund for large-scale afforestation.

Legal protection strengthened further with the landmark T.N. Godavarman Thirumulpad (1996) case, where the Supreme Court expanded jurisdiction to all lands matching the dictionary definition of a "forest," making the Service the sole custodian of green cover. Down at the community level, the FRA of 2006 recognized traditional dwellers' rights, reducing distress migration and securing local livelihoods.

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On the ground, the National Working Plan Code has evolved from counting logs into a scientific blueprint tracking carbon capture and watershed health. Young officers entering the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) frequently hold advanced degrees in engineering, medicine, and data analytics. They oversee a frontline equipped with the M-STrIPES platform, a digital net connecting handheld patrol modules with a central GIS analytical engine. This accountability has scaled up Project Tiger (58 Tiger Reserves) and Project Elephant (33 Reserves), helping India host an estimated 3,682 wild tigers and 22,446 wild elephants.

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The Frontline Reality

However, technology cannot execute an arrest. Humans must still march into pitch-black jungles to face armed timber syndicates, poachers, and sand mafias. This danger continues to extract a heavy cost; over sixty years, hundreds of forest personnel, including officers, have died in the line of duty. The Service honours the historic martyrdom of heroes like Kirti Chakra P. Srinivas, killed by the smuggler Veerappan, and Sanjay Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting mining mafias.

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Today's green guards also face climate-driven forest fires, urbanization challenges, and invasive weeds choking grasslands. Yet, by leveraging smart technologies and local partnerships, the frontline continues to actively foster human-wildlife coexistence in rapidly changing landscapes. Inspiringly, this frontline is getting increasingly inclusive, with women making up nearly 20 percent of the incoming batches of officer trainees. The journey of the Service proves a determined nation can prioritize growth without compromising on its wilderness.

As the renowned author Ruskin Bond told Indian Foresters:

"Without your help to Nature's thrust,

This land would be a bowl of dust."

Our future livability rests on the shoulders of these guards celebrating the completion of 60 years of the green frame. In ensuring that our forests breathe, they ensure that India thrives. Their silent sentinel remains the ultimate shield for our collective tomorrow.

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(Raj Kumar Bajpai is an Additional Director with the Indian Forest Services 1994 Batch, Jharkhand Cadre).