The Week Ahead: Mumbai battles Covid surge; Delhi to decide on reopening more classes

India’s two primary cities have important questions to answer this week. Mumbai is staring at a minor surge in cases over the last 10 days, with Sunday ending at 495 positives, its highest since July 15 (528 cases), and with the city’s test positivity rate consistently topping 1% over nearly two weeks, concerns are being raised in both the state government and BMC war rooms. Is there a lockdown coming? Is this the beginning of a third wave? The answer to both, officials said on Sunday, is no. “However, we cannot be complacent,” a state government health official said. “If we get through this week without any major surge, we should be able to hold off the anticipated third wave. This is a crucial week.”

In Delhi, which has been able to keep both its cases and positivity rate low over the last two months after a horrific second wave, the disaster management authority shall meet this week to decide if more classes in schools can be allowed to reopen from September 15.

The government has begun drafting a plan concerning vaccination of children which it will propose to the Central government soon after the Centre announces the date of opening the vaccine drive for minors.

The government allowed schools to resume physical classes for grades 9 to 12 from September 1. It also allowed colleges and universities to resume physical classes and coaching centres to function for classes 9 and above from September 1.

Not that Delhi is not wary of the third wave. The Delhi government’s preparation committee that was set up to focus on a potential third wave, will start working on a new plan regarding number of hospital beds that have to be kept ready, based on suggestions from the central government committee on Covid-19 preparations led by Dr VK Paul. The Central committee had told the state government that its current plan could prove inadequate in case another wave strikes.

Both Mumbai and Delhi are key to India’s resilience against a possible third wave. Experts have often pointed out that brisk immunisation is key to keep another surge at bay. Mumbai crossed 10 million inoculations last week and so did Delhi. But it is the consistent supply of doses that is the key.

While the third wave is top of mind for many, the country’s para athletes made us forget it for a while on Sunday when India returned with 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, the country’s highest ever haul, including five golds. With most of them returning home this week, expect a massive reception for them, perhaps even bigger than the one for the medal winners at the summer Games.

In England, though, today’s Day 5 action at the Kia Oval Test won’t be good for people with hypertension issues. India has been making a habit of Day 5 finishes in recent Tests, and today is no different, a day when, literally, any result is possible.

A good day, therefore to look at more mundane things such as political developments through the country.

The Jharkhand government could bring in a bill this week to provide jobs in private sector up to a certain salary bracket. The state’s parties could also bring in a resolution in favour of caste census.

In West Bengal, candidates including chief minister Mamata Banerjee will file their nominations for Bhabanipur assembly seat next week even as CBI will continue its probe into post poll violence. And the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Abhishek Banerjee on Monday in connection with a coal smuggling case. Interesting week ahead for the eastern state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to reach Chhattisgarh for a two-day visit to Bastar and northern Chhattisgarh.

As infighting in Kerala Congress intensifies, party general secretary Tariq Anwar is reaching the state on on Wednesday. He will meet sulking senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Indian Navy base INS Hansa today to confer the President’s Colours to Indian Naval Aviation. The President’s Colour is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation.