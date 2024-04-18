 ‘There has to be sanctity’: Supreme Court on VVPAT verification | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘There has to be sanctity’: Supreme Court on VVPAT verification

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan cited a news report about complaints regarding mock poll in Kerala's Kasaragod.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there is an electoral process and it should have sanctity. The top court made the observations while hearing a plea on petitions seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification, legal website Live Law reported.

The Supreme Court pointed to the issues related to going back to using paper ballots for the elections
The Supreme Court pointed to the issues related to going back to using paper ballots for the elections

During the hearing, advocate Nizam Pasha while appearing for the petititoners argued that the voter should be allowed to take the VVPAT slip and deposit in the ballot box. Justice Khanna replied asking whether it will affect voter's privacy.

“Voter's privacy cannot be used to defeat voter's rights,” advocate Pasha was quoted by the website as saying.

Advocate Sanjay Hegde, one of the petitioners argued that between 14 and 18 rounds of counting, all votes are counted electronically and the process is over by 2 pm.

“Counting is immediate. Audit can take time. There should be a separate audit which would then add greater credibility to counting process,” advocate Hegde added.

Another counsel claimed that engineers have an indirect access to the machines and are not accountable to the EC, the website reported.

Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, cited a report from Manorama Online regarding complaints against a mock poll in Kasaragod. According to publication, the agents belonging to Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed that four EVMs registered extra votes in favour of BJP.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the EC's lawyer to ‘check this up’, the LiveLaw report added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Supreme Court observed that this is electoral process and there has to be sanctity to it and let nobody have apprehension that something which is expected is not being done.

The opposition parties have often alleged EVM tampering and called for elections to be conducted using the ballot papers. EVMs were first used in India for a by-election to the Parur assembly seat of the southern state of Kerala in 1982. It was deployed widely in the country from 2000.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘There has to be sanctity’: Supreme Court on VVPAT verification
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On