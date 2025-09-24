Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
‘They celebrated UT status in 2019’: Omar Abdullah on violent protest in Leh over statehood demand

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 05:25 pm IST

Omar Abdullah said Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood during its bifurcation in 2019 and that the people celebrated the move to make it a Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reacted to the violent protests in Leh over Ladakh statehood demand and draw parallels to calld for statehood in J&K.

FILE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Chairs a meeting on improving network coverage and extending telecom services in the region, in Jammu on Tuesday. (@CM_JnK X/ANI Photo)(@CM_JnK X)

Reacting to a report of violence in Leh, Omar Abdullah said Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood during its bifurcation in 2019 and that the people celebrated the move to make it a Union Territory.

"Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He was referring to August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The people of Ladakh had welcomed the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the region had long been neglected. Meanwhile, in J&K, there have been calls from the political parties, including Omar's National Conference, for the restoration of statehood.

