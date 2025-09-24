‘They celebrated UT status in 2019’: Omar Abdullah on violent protest in Leh over statehood demand

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reacted to the violent protests in Leh over Ladakh statehood demand and draw parallels to calld for statehood in J&K. FILE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Chairs a meeting on improving network coverage and extending telecom services in the region, in Jammu on Tuesday. (@CM_JnK X/ANI Photo)(@CM_JnK X)

Reacting to a report of violence in Leh, Omar Abdullah said Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood during its bifurcation in 2019 and that the people celebrated the move to make it a Union Territory.

"Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He was referring to August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The people of Ladakh had welcomed the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the region had long been neglected. Meanwhile, in J&K, there have been calls from the political parties, including Omar's National Conference, for the restoration of statehood.