Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said the bulk of the people accepted her and only very few said horrible things, even as Rahul Gandhi said his mother’s memoirs leave out the cruelty she faced. She said she may speak about it one day.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat down with their mother to talk about her 500-plus-page memoir. more less

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“They welcomed me as one of their own as a daughter. I love India because of that,” Sonia Gandhi said as she reflected on the country she made her home in after marrying into the Gandhi family as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat down with their mother to talk about her 500-plus-page memoir.

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Rahul Gandhi said his mother’s journey of belonging has been full of enormous love and tragedy, and she has met all of it with dignity and courage.

The conversation opened with the book’s cover photograph, taken by Rajiv Gandhi when he travelled to Turin and then to Orbassano to ask Sonia Gandhi’s father for her hand. Sonia Gandhi said her father feared she was heading into a world they did not know. She said many in Italy then saw politicians and rich people with suspicion.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonia Gandhi said the childhood chapters were the easiest to write. She added that from that small village, Delhi was a shock. “Poverty was still obvious in 1968 and life was grim for most people even in the capital.” She said it took time to understand and accept what she saw. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonia Gandhi said the childhood chapters were the easiest to write. She added that from that small village, Delhi was a shock. “Poverty was still obvious in 1968 and life was grim for most people even in the capital.” She said it took time to understand and accept what she saw. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Gandhi said the same feeling struck her at 18, when she walked the streets of Italy and realised she was half from there.

Rahul Gandhi spoke of what the book leaves out. He said he saw his mother humiliated and abused. He called the pettiness and abuse she faced disgusting. “She was only trying to assimilate and was attacked for being born somewhere else.”