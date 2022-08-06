Threat to Arpita Mukherjee’s life: ED tells court

There is a grave threat perception to Arpita Mukherjee, aide of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested along with the latter by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cash-for-job scam, a special court in Kolkata was informed on Friday.

“ED counsel Phiroz Edulzi expressed apprehension before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that there is a grave threat perception to Mukherjee, according to intelligence inputs. He also said that the food and water, which she would be provided in jail, should be checked,” Mukherjee’s counsel Niladri Bhattacharya said.

The probe agency also requested the court not to keep Mukherjee with more than four prisoners in general, Bhattacharya added.

Bhattacharya’s remarks came as the court sent the two accused to 14 days in judicial custody. The duo were arrested on July 23.

The court rejected Chatterjee’s bail prayer alleging he was being made a scape-goat and was willing to consider giving up his membership of the assembly.

While Chatterjee was taken to Presidency Correctional Home, Mukherjee was taken to Alipore Women’s Correctional Home.

The court fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing.