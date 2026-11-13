Three arrested for creating ruckus outside Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's residence while drunk

Three youths have been arrested after they allegedly created ruckus outside Maharashtra’s social justice minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat's house on Thursday night in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat (in picture) alleged that none of the police officers responded to his phone call on Thursday night. (Facebook)

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The trio were allegedly in an inebriated condition when they broke bottles and argued with the guards outside Shirsat's house.

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Following the incident, Shirsat alleged police apathy. He said the three youths could have attacked his house, but none of the senior officers picked up the phone when he called them on Thursday night.

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He further alleged that the police were not taking the increase in crime seriously.

Police sources said the three accused were heavily intoxicated and appeared to have little control over their actions. Of the three, one holds a master's degree in environmental sciences, another has a degree in cybersecurity, while the third has a bachelor's degree in pharmacy, the sources said.

‘They wanted to attack my house’

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{{^usCountry}} Shirsat said that three youths came outside his house between 10.30 pm to 11 pm and were apparently in an inebriated state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shirsat said that three youths came outside his house between 10.30 pm to 11 pm and were apparently in an inebriated state. {{/usCountry}}

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“They cracked liquor bottles. They told the guards that many OSDs (Officers of Special Duty) were in their pockets. They came charging at my house and wanted to attack my house. They may be drunk. They may have been told by someone. The basic point is, what is the local police doing? The police commissioner's phone was switched off. There was no deputy commissioner or assistant commissioner around. The house of the guardian minister is being attacked. They must at least take cognisance. I called up the director general of police Sadanand Date at midnight and he said that they will act immediately and take information.. I appreciate this.’’

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The minister highlighted the increased instances of crime in Sambhajinagar, including murders in broad daylight. “There have been many murders in the last fortnight and the police commissioner is not serious about this. I am not saying this so that the incident which has happened to me is serious. If this is my state, imagine the plight of common citizens. I will definitely talk about the commissioner to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Shirsat said.

What the police said

The police commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Pravin Pawar is on leave and the charge has been given to Inspector General of Police (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar range) Virendra Mishra.

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Mishra said, “Three persons came outside the minister's house and had an altercation with his guard. The guards called the control room and more help was sent. We have arrested three youngsters and booked them for for trespass and interference in government duty.''