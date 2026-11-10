Three bodies found across Lucknow in one day; police probe suspected murder, two other deaths

Three bodies, including one suspected to be of a murdered man, were found at separate locations in Lucknow, prompting police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of an unidentified man, aged around 35, was found stuffed in a sack beneath a culvert in the Amavan forest area. (Unsplash/representational image)

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The body of an unidentified man, aged around 35, was found stuffed in a sack beneath a culvert in the Amavan forest area under Banthra police station limits in the morning, police said.

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The body appeared to be around three days old. The man was tall and thin and was wearing a red shirt and blue lower, according to a police statement.

Police received information about a suspicious sack lying beneath the culvert through Dial-112 at around 9.15 am. A police team reached the spot and found the body inside the sack.

"Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered and his body dumped at the spot," police said, adding that forensic experts have collected scientific and physical evidence from the scene.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Md Mustaque inspected the spot, according to officials.

Police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased and have sent the body for a postmortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and investigation, the statement said.

Apart from this, the body of a 45-year-old man, identified as Subhash Chandra, was found in a mango orchard in Sant Nagar village under Rahimabad police station limits.

Police said they received information that Chandra had allegedly hanged himself from a tree. However, when the police team reached the spot, his body was found lying on the ground beneath the tree, with a portion of his trousers around his neck and the remaining portion tied to the tree.

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His family members expressed suspicion that he had been murdered and his body subsequently hung from the tree, citing a previous dispute and altercation with a neighbour, police said.

Chandra's father, Bhikhalal, submitted an application seeking a panel post-mortem with videography. The body was sent to the mortuary at King George's Medical University (KGMU) for a post-mortem examination.

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In the third incident, the body of a woman was found along a roadside near Badshah Khera Nahariya under Indiranagar police station limits.

The woman was identified by her husband, Ranjit Singh, as Anita Singh, police said. According to information provided by the family, she had gone to meet her cousin Bittu in Malhaur around 4 pm on Monday.

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No visible injury marks were found on her body during the initial examination, police said. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, and an investigation is underway.

Police said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report, and further legal action would follow.