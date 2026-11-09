Lucknow-Agra E-way zero point: Three killed, 45 injured as bus plunges into ditch

A bus carrying around 50-55 passengers from Rajasthan to Bihar overturned into a ditch at the zero point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Lucknow’s Para area on Monday morning, leaving three people dead and around 45 injured. Senior officers in the city, including DM and CP, rushed to the site. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak arrives at the hospital to meet injured in Lucknow-Agra Expressway accident in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The accident took place around 7 am when the bus (BR-28P-4332), travelling from Beawar in Rajasthan to Chhapra in Bihar, reportedly went out of control and plunged into a ditch from the expressway. Several passengers were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Police received information about the accident around 7.15 am and rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, police personnel launched a rescue operation to pull out the trapped passengers.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire services were also alerted, while additional police personnel were called from nearby police stations.

“All injured passengers were rushed by ambulances to the Trauma Centre and Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment. Three passengers succumbed to their injuries, while around 45 others are undergoing treatment,” said CP Lucknow Tarun Gauba.

CM takes cognisance of the accident

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure all possible assistance to families of victims; wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Later, UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reached Lok Bandhu hospital to meet the injured.

Police identified two of the deceased as Shankar Rajjak (63) and Shamli Rai (43), both residents of Chhapra in Bihar. The identity of the third victim, an unidentified man aged around 35, is yet to be established, said DM Vishak G.

The bus driver, identified as Viresh Thakur, is also a resident of Chhapra. Police said the bus has been pulled out of the ditch and the belongings of passengers have been secured at Para police station. Passengers who sustained minor injuries have also been provided assistance.

Rescue operations have been completed and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident, said CP.

RTO (Enforcement) Prabhat Pandey, Lucknow said the private bus had a seating capacity of 40 people, but it was carrying around 56 passengers. Initial checks suggest that the driver may have dozed off.

Officials also suspect that the left tyre may have burst, which could also be the reason for the accident. Although the inspection is still underway, the cause will become clear later.