Bulldozers roll, workers sacked, but garbage stays on Lucknow roads

Days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to a private hospital in Chinhat prompted a crackdown on sanitation agencies and municipal workers, garbage continued to pile up on key roads across Lucknow during Diwali, exposing the gap between the civic administration’s punitive action and ground realities. Road in Gomti Nagar area littered with garbage and plastic waste. (HT Photo)

An HT ground check on Saturday across Ashiana, Dalibagh, Gomti Nagar Extension and Viraj Khand found open dumping, uncollected waste and littered roads, indicating that the crackdown failed to bring sustained improvement in the city’s sanitation conditions.

Following the chief minister’s visit on November 2, the civic administration imposed a penalty of ₹15 lakh on Lucknow Swachhta Abhiyan (LSA), dismissed 10 sanitation workers, including a supervisor, and conducted a midnight bulldozer drive to remove roadside huts and shops. However, road sweeping in the locality was reportedly assigned to another agency, Lion Security, rather than LSA, raising questions over accountability.

The most glaring example was the newly constructed 900-metre road in Dalibagh, developed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and inaugurated by the chief minister. The road has now turned into an open dumping ground, with construction and demolition (C&D) waste and drain silt occupying a substantial portion of the stretch.

During its visit, HT spotted a heavy vehicle dumping waste on the road. The driver said the contractor paid him ₹600 per trip to dump silt removed from drains and that he had been making such trips for the past few days.

The dumping has reduced the two-lane road to a single usable lane, with heaps of waste occupying the other side near the sewage treatment plant (STP). Portions of the newly constructed road were also found dug up, with repair work pending.

The incident exposed a coordination gap between the two agencies responsible for civic infrastructure. An LDA official overseeing the road, who requested anonymity, said the authority had not yet handed it over to the LMC and was unaware of the dumping.

An LMC agency maintained that the road did not fall under its jurisdiction and its sanitation staff were therefore not responsible for cleaning it.

The problem was not confined to Dalibagh. In Sector 4 of Gomti Nagar Extension, HT found service lanes littered with garbage and plastic waste. Residents said sanitation workers had not visited the locality for more than three days.

Garbage was also scattered along the stretch from Power House crossing towards Joggers Park. In Viraj Khand, an entire two-lane road was littered with waste. Similar sanitation concerns emerged in Ashiana.

The findings raise questions about monitoring sanitation workers, the performance of private waste-management agencies and coordination between departments responsible for maintaining public roads.

Despite repeated attempts, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava remained unavailable for comment on the findings and the civic body’s claims of intensified cleanliness drives during the festive period.