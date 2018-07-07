Three civilians killed as army fires at stone-pelters in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Three civilians were killed and five were injured in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday when the army fired at protesters throwing stones at soldiers.

Shakir Ahmed Khanday, Irshad Majeed and a teenaged girl named Andleeb died of their injuries in hospitals after clashes in Redwani village where the army was on a survey.

People said the army opened fire when unidentified young men pelted stones at a patrol.

“We are just collecting details from the officials on ground,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, a spokesperson for the army, told Hindustan Times.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior Hurriyat Conference leader who is under house arrest, said on Twitter security forces had fired “indiscriminately” at protesters and accused them of “massacre”.

Protesters blocked roads in different parts of south Kashmir and authorities switched off mobile internet in the region after the deaths.

Parts of Kashmir are under a security blanket as a precautionary measure to maintain peace before the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and a shutdown called by separatists. In Tral town, people have been asked not to leave home.