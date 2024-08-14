India’s Ramsar wetland tally at 85 with 3 new sites: Min

New Delhi: Three new wetlands have got the Ramsar site tag taking the total tally of Ramsar wetlands to 85 in India, Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav said ahead of 78th Independence Day. The three new Ramsar sites are Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu and Tawa Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)

The three new Ramsar sites are Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu and Tawa Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh.

“As the Nation gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, thrilled to share that we have added three Ramsar sites to our network. This takes our tally to 85 Ramsar sites, covering an area of 1358068 ha in India. The achievement reflects the emphasis PM Shri PM Shri @narendramodi ji has laid on establishing harmony with nature, calling our wetlands Amrit Dharohars, and working relentlessly for their conservation,” Bhupender Yadav wrote on X.

India is one of the parties to Ramsar Convention, which was framed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India became a signatory to the convention on February 1, 1982. Between 1982 and 2013, India added a total of 26 sites to the list of Ramsar sites; since 2014 , the country has added 59 new wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites, the union environment ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Currently, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of Ramsar Sites (18 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites).

The Nanjarayan lake is large shallow wetland in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. The wetlands in this region depend mainly on weather conditions, especially on heavy rain water flow from Nallar drainage. The lake harbours about 191 species of birds, 87 species of butterflies, seven species of amphibians, 21 species of reptiles, 11 species of small mammals and 77 species of plants. The site acts as feeding and nesting habitat for resident bird species, migratory birds use this lake as their feeding ground during the migratory season. The lake also serves as important water source for agricultural purpose in the region according to MoEFCC.

The Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary covering an area of 5151.6 ha is a brackish shallow lake located on the Coromandel Coast in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. The lake is connected to the Bay of Bengal by the Uppukalli creek and the Edayanthittu Estuary. Kazhuveli is one of the significant and biodiversity rich wetlands. It is on the Central Asian Flyway and is an important stopover site for migratory species of birds and breeding ground for resident species of birds.

Tawa reservoir has been constructed at the confluence of the Tawa and Denwa rivers. Tawa originates from Mahadeo hills in Chhindwara district, flows through Betul district and joins river Narmada in Narmadapuram district. The reservoir is located inside the Satpura Tiger Reserve and forms the western boundary of the Satpura National Park and Bori Wildlife Sanctuary. The reservoir is important for aquatic flora and fauna especially birds and wild animals. Many rare and endangered species of plants, reptiles and insects are found here. It is an important habitat for many local and migratory birds.

Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said Tawa reservoir’s inclusion in the Ramsar list is a matter of great pride for India and the state. “Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the people of Madhya Pradesh are determined for every resolution of conservation of wetlands under nature and environment conservation” he wrote on X.

Under the Convention on Wetlands, an intergovernmental treaty for conservation of wetlands, contracting parties are expected to identify and place suitable wetlands onto the List of Wetlands of International Importance, also known as the Ramsar List. The Convention has several mechanisms to guide parties designate their most significant wetlands as Ramsar Sites, and to take the steps necessary to manage them effectively by maintaining their ecological character. “