Three wives, a live-in partner, and three daughters: Father's conflicting claims in Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide

The investigation into the alleged suicide by three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has thrown up multiple inconsistencies in the statements of their father, Chetan Kumar; particularly the details about his marriage(s). Police officials said Kumar’s testimony about his marital history fails the test of logic. (Representational)

Police officials said Kumar’s testimony about his marital history fails the test of logic. He claimed his second marriage was a necessity because his first wife was unable to conceive; however, the ages of his children suggest otherwise, according to an NDTV report.

Chetan Kumar lived with his three wives, Sujata, Hina, and Tina, and their five children in a three-bedroom flat in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City Society. Police said all members of the family slept in a single room.

“He has been changing statements. He tried to hide his marriage to Tina initially,” a senior police officer is quoted as saying.

Police have taken note of the father’s past relationship with a live-in partner, too, who died under suspicious circumstances in 2015 after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar.

More details come out With his first wife, Sujata, Kumar had a daughter and a mentally challenged son. With Hina, Kumar had two daughters aged 14 and 12.

Both these girls died by reportedly suicide along with Sujata’s elder daughter, allegedly by jumping from the ninth floor of the building.

Tina, the youngest of the wives at 22, has a three-year-old daughter with Kumar. “She had worked with Kumar in the past. So far it has emerged that the other wives consented to this marriage too,” the ACP said.

According to police, the three girls who died were depressed after their father confiscated their mobile phones, believing they were obsessed with Korean culture, according to news agency PTI.

Grandfather's appeal to the gov: Ban Korean games The grandfather of the three girls who allegedly committed suicide has urged the government to ban the Korean task-based game which the sisters were reportedly addicted to. He said that such a move could prevent other children from facing similar threats, PTI reported.

"I fold my hands before the government and request that the game be banned, so that no more such deaths or suicides happen," said Dilip, the maternal grandfather of the three sisters, a resident of Seelampur in northeast Delhi.