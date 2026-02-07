Three wives, 2015 suicide: New revelations on father of Ghaziabad girls who died by suicide

New details have emerged in the suicide case of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, with investigators uncovering a complex family structure and long-standing domestic and financial stressors behind the tragedy. Uttar Pradesh Police investigate the deaths of three sisters who allegedly jumped from a window at Bharat City Society in the Tila Mod area on Wednesday, in Ghaziabad.

The three sisters, aged 16, 14 and 11, lived in a high-rise apartment with their father, a 42-year-old stock trader, and his wives. They died by suicide after jumping from the building on Wednesday.

As police began probing the case, they found that the family structure was far more complicated than initially believed. Interrogation has confirmed that the father currently has three wives — Sujata, the mother of the eldest daughter Nishika; Heena, the mother of the two younger sisters Prachi and Pakhi; and Tina. All three women are biological sisters, according to PTI.

Investigators have also taken note of the father’s past relationship with a live-in partner, who died under suspicious circumstances in 2015 after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar under the Sahibabad police station area.

Also Read | Ghaziabad suicide: Debts deepened family’s isolation, financial stress began during pandemic, say cops

More details about the case The father first married 18 years ago and, after struggling to conceive, married his wife’s younger sister 15 years ago. The eldest daughter was born to the first wife, while the two younger girls were born to the second, HT earlier reported.

The challenges faced by the family began compounding from 2020, when the father encountered economic hardships following the pandemic.

Investigators found that all three minor sisters who died by suicide were more attached to their father than to their mothers. This, they said, is why the sisters addressed their father in the suicide note and did not mention their mother’s name anywhere.

Investigation is ongoing Cyber crime teams are attempting to trace the buyers who purchased the mobile phones through their IMEI numbers so that data from Korean apps can be retrieved, DCP Patil said.

He added that the police are probing the case from multiple angles and are awaiting the forensic science laboratory report.

The police have maintained that the case is being treated as a suicide, with the probe focused on verifying the father’s claims regarding alleged online gaming obsession and examining all related aspects, including family circumstances.

Preliminary findings, including a nine-page pocket diary recovered from the sisters’ room on Thursday, point to an intense attachment to Korean culture and alleged family discord.

The three sisters were cremated at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening.