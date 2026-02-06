Autopsy and scene recreation suggest no foul play: Ghaziabad police

Initial findings from the scene recreation and autopsy reports of the three girls who allegedly jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their high-rise apartment in Ghaziabad on Wednesday suggest that no apparent foul play was involved in the incident. Investigators said on Thursday that, prima facie, the evidence indicates that the three sisters likely jumped one after the other. Police said forensic evidence from the room also supported the conclusion that there was no struggle. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said the autopsy reports did not point to any external involvement and the injuries sustained appeared to be consistent with a fall from height, and there were no signs of assault or prior physical abuse.

“The autopsy reports indicated that all three died due to antemortem injuries, shock and haemorrhage caused by the fall. The time of death was also similar for all three girls,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Trans-Hindon Zone. “They suffered multiple fractures on different parts of the body, including the head, ribs and legs. The post-mortem examination did not suggest any old injuries that could indicate physical violence by family members or anyone else.”

Patil said that investigators recreated the scene of the incident to rule out the possibility of foul play. “During the recreation, it was found that the girls had likely jumped from the sliding window of the room. The window opening allows space for only one person to pass at a time, which suggests that the girls jumped sequentially. However, it could not be determined who jumped first,” he said.

Police said forensic evidence from the room also supported the conclusion that there was no struggle. “Fingerprints from the window panes and the puja room were collected and sent for forensic analysis. There were no signs of disturbance or resistance inside the room. It was locked from inside and had to be broken open by the police team,” the DCP said.

Investigators found the room arranged in an orderly manner. “Photographs of the girls with their family members were carefully placed on the floor. A diary and a mobile phone were kept neatly on one side. A plastic step-ladder stool was used to climb up to the window,” Patil said, adding that there were no unusual findings at the scene apart from the suicide note.

The note, written in a pocket-sized diary, suggested emotional distress and fear of punishment. “The suicide note does not indicate anything extraordinary, except for lines where the girls wrote that it is better to die than to get beaten. This aspect is being examined further,” the DCP said.

In the note, the girls wrote: “Are we living to get beaten… no, it is better to die rather than get beaten. And the thing about marriage gives us tension in our hearts. We love Korea and getting married to Indian… never.”

Police said multiple triggers had emerged during the investigation. One of them involved an argument with their father, who allegedly threatened to get the girls married if they did not give up their obsession with Korean dramas and online videos.

“The other trigger was the confiscation of their mobile phone. Their father had taken away the phone they used, which appears to have deeply distressed them,” Patil added.