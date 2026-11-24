Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP over their alliance ahead of polls in Punjab, calling it a ‘thug pact’ and alleging that the tie-up was aimed at protecting their political interests rather than serving the people of Punjab. Mann claimed the alliance was an attempt by the two parties to safeguard their families and electoral seats.“This alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP is not for Punjab, but a 'thug pact' to save their own families and seats... Those who, until yesterday, were cursing each other over the three farm laws, Punjab's water, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions have today come together again, lured by the temptation of power,” Mann posted on X.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (@BhagwantMann/X) more less

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Earlier on Tuesday, BJP and SAD revived their alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls six years after the Akali Dal broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Also Read | ‘Natural alliance’: PM Modi says BJP-SAD reunion will ensure pro-people governance in Punjab

Continuing his attack on the alliance, Mann said traditional political leaders who had spent 20 years engaging in ‘Nura Kushti’ (a staged fight) with one another had now come together on the same platform. Mann said that the people of Punjab would not forget the drug menace that prevailed in the state between 2007 and 2017.

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The chief minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alliance was only with Punjab's 3.25 crore people. Highlighting his government's initiatives, he cited free electricity, canal water, mohalla clinics, Schools of Eminence and government jobs without bribes as examples of its positive politics.

Deep Dive Why did Bhagwant Mann call the revived SAD-BJP alliance a “thug pact”? Mann alleged the alliance was meant to protect the parties’ families and electoral seats, rather than serve Punjab. He also said the parties had previously criticised each other over farm laws, Punjab’s water, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions. Why did the SAD and BJP split in 2020? The SAD left the BJP-led NDA in September 2020 in protest against the Centre’s farm laws and what it said was a failure to address farmers’ concerns. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet shortly before the split. Why have the SAD and BJP revived their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections? The parties have reunited after six years apart to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together. The articles say the alliance may help them turn their combined support into more seats.

The chief minister added that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alliance was only with Punjab's 3.25 crore people. Highlighting his government's initiatives, he cited free electricity, canal water, mohalla clinics, Schools of Eminence and government jobs without bribes as examples of its positive politics.

Mann said Punjabis would never accept what he described as the SAD-BJP's ‘thug pact’.