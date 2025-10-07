Amaravati, The IMD forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds across parts of Andhra for five days, until October 11. Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast across Andhra until Oct 11

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, while North Coastal Andhra Pradesh , Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.

“Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is expected over several districts, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km per hour at isolated locations,” the department said in a press release.

The department said on October 8, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning will continue over NC, Yanam, SC and Rayalaseema.

From October 9 to 11, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema, with thunderstorms and lightning forecast for several parts of the state, the department added.

Strong surface winds with speeds between 30–40 km per hour are likely at a few places, especially in the northern coastal districts and the Yanam region.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued a red alert for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts for Tuesday, warning of "moderate to heavy rain accompanied by lightning" in the next few hours.

"Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for Srikakulam, Parvatipuram, Manyam, Alluri Seetharam Raju, Nellore, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nandyal districts, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms,” SDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said in a press release.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain . A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The SDMA cautioned people to remain indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, particularly during the evening hours.

